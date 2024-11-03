Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 39,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Vimeo Stock Down 8.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.