Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 36,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 557,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Portage Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($24.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
