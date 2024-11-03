Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $9.07. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 17,053 shares trading hands.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

