TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,733 OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.61% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,445,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,871,000 after buying an additional 267,476 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OALC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. 46,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,018. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

