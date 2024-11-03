The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.82. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

