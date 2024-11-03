CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.520-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

CMS opened at $68.30 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

