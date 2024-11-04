8,533 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVE opened at $194.77 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.65 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.39.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Gold Prices Could Surge to $3,000: Key Drivers for Bulls
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Under $20 With Strong-Buy Ratings
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.