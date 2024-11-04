Northeast Investment Management Sells 14,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

