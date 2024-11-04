Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Holdings Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,392 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 232.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,553,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

