Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,656 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $34,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $249.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.72 and a 200-day moving average of $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

