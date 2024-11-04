CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $53.84 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,126 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 4.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $53,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

