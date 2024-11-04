iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.