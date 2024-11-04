iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
