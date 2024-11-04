Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.59 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

