PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. 471,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,336. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

