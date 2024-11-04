Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 512 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $586.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,522. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $425.99 and a 12 month high of $612.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

