Signify Wealth Has $7.81 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signify Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,406. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.