Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth $286,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

