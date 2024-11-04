Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $173.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.29.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

