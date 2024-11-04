Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 278,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $233.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $208.14 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.