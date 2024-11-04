Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $26.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. 421,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,670,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,947,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,212,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,934,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

