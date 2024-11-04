Teleflex’s (TFX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $227.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $255.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.59. 129,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a one year low of $195.51 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,928,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

