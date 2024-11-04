Silicon Valley Capital Partners Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $95.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

