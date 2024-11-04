Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 17,237 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

