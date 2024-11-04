Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 20089230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

