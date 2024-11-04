TKG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,140 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,306. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

