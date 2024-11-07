Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.460 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.26-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 859,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

