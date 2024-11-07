Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Announces Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Karyopharm Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 1,304,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,637. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

