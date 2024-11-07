Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,478,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

