Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %
CCSI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 178,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
