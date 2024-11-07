Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

CCSI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 178,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

