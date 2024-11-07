Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Merdad Parsey Sells 25,590 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merdad Parsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.90. 14,120,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

