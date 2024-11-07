Javier L. Evans Sells 10,137 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,738.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 2,258,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 58,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.