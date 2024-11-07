Head-To-Head Contrast: Glucose Health (GLUC) & Its Peers

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.21% -261.73% -7.59%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -6.67 Glucose Health Competitors $324.15 million -$49.81 million 15.60

This table compares Glucose Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glucose Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Glucose Health rivals beat Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

