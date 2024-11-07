Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Inpex Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.
Inpex Company Profile
Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inpex
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.