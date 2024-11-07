Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NMM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,916. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.