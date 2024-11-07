International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 2,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

