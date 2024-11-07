Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 22,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Teranga Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.
About Teranga Gold
Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.
