iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.33 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 53722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.