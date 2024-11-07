RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
RTG Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.46.
About RTG Mining
RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
