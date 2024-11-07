MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 812,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 702,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

