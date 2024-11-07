Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,247,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,197,288 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

