Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,247,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,197,288 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $16.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGN
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.