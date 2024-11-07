PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells $3,243,260.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 34,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total transaction of $3,243,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,586.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 33,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $3,187,800.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $2,780,570.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,174. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

