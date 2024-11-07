AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

