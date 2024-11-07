Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $10.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.75. 138,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,372. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $151.31 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

