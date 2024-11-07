TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 32,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 149.81% and a negative return on equity of 196.79%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.
