TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDSGet Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 32,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 149.81% and a negative return on equity of 196.79%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.