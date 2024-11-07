Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

