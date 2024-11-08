13,622 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.80. 3,972,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.