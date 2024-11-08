Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 16th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals stock traded down C$1.56 on Friday, hitting C$42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.68. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$35.20 and a one year high of C$47.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.