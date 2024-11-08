Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 16th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock traded down C$1.56 on Friday, hitting C$42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.68. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$35.20 and a one year high of C$47.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.93.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

