Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

FOLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 2,096,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.