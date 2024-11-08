Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.410 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 410,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,854. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

