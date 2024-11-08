Mizuho Reiterates Underperform Rating for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

PRKS traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $56.38. 350,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,189. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.00.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The firm had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

